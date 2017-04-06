版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings CEO's 2016 compensation was $6 mln vs $4.8 mln in 2015

April 6 Cboe Holdings Inc:

* CEO Edward Tilly's 2016 total compensation was $6 million versus $4.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oEx6du Further company coverage:
