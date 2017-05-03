BRIEF-CBOE Holdings Reports April 2017 Trading Volume

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Cboe Holdings Inc :
* April options total volume 136.64 million contracts versus 121.4 million contracts
* April futures total volume 5.7 million contracts versus 4.6 million contracts
* April options total ADV 7.2 million contracts versus 5.8 million contracts
* April U.S equities matched total volume 24,143 million shares versus. 30,427 million shares
* April futures total adv 301,000 contracts versus 219,000 contracts
* April U.S equities matched total ADV 1,271 million shares versus. 1,449 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.