BRIEF-CBOE Holdings Reports April 2017 Trading Volume

May 3 Cboe Holdings Inc :

* April options total volume 136.64 million contracts versus 121.4 million contracts

* April futures total volume 5.7 million contracts versus 4.6 million contracts

* April options total ADV 7.2 million contracts versus 5.8 million contracts

* April U.S equities matched total volume 24,143 million shares versus. 30,427 million shares

* April futures total adv 301,000 contracts versus 219,000 contracts

* April U.S equities matched total ADV 1,271 million shares versus. 1,449 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
