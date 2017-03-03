版本:
BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports February 2017 trading volume

March 3 CBOE Holdings Inc:

* CBOE Holdings reports February 2017 trading volume

* CBOE Holdings Inc - total contracts (options & futures) in Feb 2017 were 102.8 million, up 11 percent

* CBOE Holdings Inc says Feb total futures contracts (CFE) 4.98 million versus. 4.09 million last year

* CBOE Holdings Inc says Feb total options contracts was 97.8 million up 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
