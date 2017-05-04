版本:
BRIEF-CBS Q1 loss per share $0.61

May 4 CBS Corp:

* CBS Corp says qtrly advertising revenue $1,603 million versus $2,342 million last year

* CBS Corp qtrly entertainment revenue $2,347 million versus $2,587 million last year

* CBS Corp - "in two weeks we will unveil our new primetime schedule on CBS television network"

* CBS Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $3.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.27 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
