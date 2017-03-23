BRIEF-CCA Industries announces license agreement for Porcelana brand

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 24 Cca Industries Inc
* Cca industries, inc. Announces license agreement for porcelana brand
* Cca industries inc - licensing agreement will begin on april 1, 2017
* Cca industries inc - licensing agreement calls for a 10% royalty on gross sales and includes a one-year option to purchase brand for $3.2 million
* Cca industries - independent directors approved license agreement for global marketing rights for porcelana brand from ultimark products, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.