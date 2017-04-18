版本:
BRIEF-CCA Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.03

April 17 Cca Industries Inc

* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017

* Cca Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Cca Industries Inc - Q1 revenues $4.3 million versus $4.7 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
