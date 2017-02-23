版本:
中国
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-CCL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES A PROPOSED FIVE-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT

Feb 23 CCL Industries Inc

* CCL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES A PROPOSED FIVE-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
