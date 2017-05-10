版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc approves five-for-one stock split

May 10 CCL Industries Inc

* CCL Industries Inc approves a five-for-one stock split and 2017 annual and special meeting results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
