公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-CCMP Capital to acquire Truck Hero

April 3 Truck Hero Inc:

* CCMP Capital to acquire Truck Hero

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
