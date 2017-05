March 8 CDI Corp:

* CDI Corp - guidance reflects slower activity experienced in first part of quarter, consistent with that experienced in late part of 2016 q4

* CDI Corp - "overall demand trends among large clients and programs remain uncertain"

* CDI Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $180 million to $185 million

* Q4 revenue fell 13.1 percent to $183.9 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.08