BRIEF-Cdi Corp to be acquired by Ae Industrial Partners for $8.25 per share in cash

July 31 (Reuters) - Cdi Corp
* Cdi Corp to be acquired by Ae Industrial Partners for $8.25 per share in cash
* Cdi Corp - agreement was unanimously approved by company's board of directors following a review of strategic alternatives
* Cdi Corp - upon completion of transaction, Cdi will become a privately held company
* Cdi Corp - no financing conditions associated with proposed agreement
* Cdi Corp - shareholders representing 26% of shares outstanding have entered into tender and support agreements
* Cdi Corp says Aei will commence a tender offer to purchase any and all of outstanding shares of Cdi's common stock for $8.25 per share in cash