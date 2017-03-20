版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一

BRIEF-Cdi Corp to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value

March 20 Cdi Corp

* Cdi corp. To explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, engages financial adviser

* Engaged houlihan lokey, a leading investment banking firm, as financial advisor to assist it in exploring a potential sale of co

* Cdi corp - in connection with review of strategic alternatives, company will be moving its annual shareholder meeting to q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
