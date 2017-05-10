版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-CDK Global announces pricing of its $600,000,000 4.875 pct senior notes due 2027

May 10 CDK Global Inc

* CDK Global announces pricing of its $600,000,000 4.875% senior notes due 2027

* CDK Global -Priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% senior notes due 2027, representing increase of $100 million from previously announced size Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
