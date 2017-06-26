版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:36 BJT

BRIEF- CDK Global appoints Joe Tautges as chief financial officer

June 26 CDK Global Inc:

* Joe Tautges appointed chief financial officer for cdk global

* CDK Global Inc - Tautges most recently served as cfo of enterprise services segment of Hewlett Packard enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
