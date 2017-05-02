版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-CDK Global reports Q3 EPS $0.53

May 2 Cdk Global Inc

* CDK Global reports third quarter results and updates FY 2017 outlook

* Qtrly GAAP revenues up 3 pct to $556.3 million

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings attributable to CDK $0.65 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $557.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.99 - $2.04

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 - $2.44

* Sees FY 2017 revenues up approximately 4.5 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐