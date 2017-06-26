版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-CDK Global says offer letter with CFO Joseph Tautges provides for a base salary of $650,000 - SEC Filing

June 26 CDK Global Inc

* Says offer letter with CFO Joseph Tautges provides for a base salary of $650,000 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2tc58aT] Further company coverage:
