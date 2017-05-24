版本:
BRIEF-CDK Global to acquire Auto/Mate Dealership Systems

May 24 CDK Global Inc:

* CDK Global to acquire Auto/Mate Dealership Systems

* Says ‍transaction has been approved by each company's board of directors​

* CDK Global Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
