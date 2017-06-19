BRIEF-CDPQ, GE Capital Aviation to create USD $2 bln global aircraft financing platform

June 19 General Electric Co:

* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform

* General Electric Co - CDPQ to provide strategic capital over four years to create an aircraft leasing and financing platform

* GE- new platform, to be named Einn Volant aircraft leasing will be involved in acquisition of modern fuel efficient aircraft from global airlines