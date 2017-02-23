BRIEF-CDW Corp announces pricing of offering of $600 mln of senior notes

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 CDW Corp-
* CDW Corporation announces upsizing and pricing of registered offering of $600 million of senior notes due 2025
* CDW Corp says notes were priced at 100% of par
* CDW Corp -units priced offering of $600 million of 5.0% senior notes due 2025 representing increase of $100 million in aggregate amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
