版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-CDW Corp announces pricing of offering of $600 mln of senior notes

Feb 23 CDW Corp-

* CDW Corporation announces upsizing and pricing of registered offering of $600 million of senior notes due 2025

* CDW Corp says notes were priced at 100% of par

* CDW Corp -units priced offering of $600 million of 5.0% senior notes due 2025 representing increase of $100 million in aggregate amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
