2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-CDW Corp announces proposed registered offering of $500 mln of senior notes due 2025

Feb 23 CDW Corp:

* CDW Corporation announces proposed registered offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2025

* CDW- intend to use proceeds from notes offering to fund redemption of all of outstanding $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
