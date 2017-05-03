版本:
BRIEF-CDW Corp reports adjusted profit of $0.75 per share

May 3 CDW Corp

* CDW reports record first quarter net sales

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 sales $3.325 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.24 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
