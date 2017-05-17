BRIEF-Ceapro Inc posts Q1 earnings per share $0.00

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million
May 17 Ceapro Inc
* Ceapro Inc reports 2017 first quarter development highlights and financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 22 percent to c$3.183 million
* Ceapro Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Revenue decrease of 22 pct in quarter was primarily due to a decrease in sales of Beta Glucan
As of March 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.8 million as compared to $2.00 million as of March 31, 2016
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.