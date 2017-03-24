版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 25日 星期六 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-CEB Inc and other named defendants in CEB merger litigation sign MoU to settle CEB merger litigation

March 24 CEB Inc

* CEB Inc- co, other named defendants in CEB merger litigation signed a memorandum of understanding to settle the CEB merger litigation Source text: (bit.ly/2n2ofy1) Further company coverage:
