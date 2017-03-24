BRIEF-CEB Inc and other named defendants in CEB merger litigation sign MoU to settle CEB merger litigation

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
March 24 CEB Inc
* CEB Inc- co, other named defendants in CEB merger litigation signed a memorandum of understanding to settle the CEB merger litigation Source text: (bit.ly/2n2ofy1) Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property