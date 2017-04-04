版本:
BRIEF-CEB shareholders approve merger with Gartner

April 4 CEB Inc -

* CEB shareholders approve merger with Gartner, Inc.

* Merger transaction with Gartner was approved with approximately 87.94 percent of shares outstanding cast in favor of proposal

* CEB and Gartner expect to complete transaction on April 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
