BRIEF-CEC Entertainment reports Q1 revenue $265 million

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 8 CEC Entertainment Inc
* CEC Entertainment, Inc. reports financial results for the 2017 first quarter
* Q1 revenue $265 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 2.8 percent
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors