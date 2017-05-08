版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 06:50 BJT

BRIEF-CEC Entertainment reports Q1 revenue $265 million

May 8 CEC Entertainment Inc

* CEC Entertainment, Inc. reports financial results for the 2017 first quarter

* Q1 revenue $265 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐