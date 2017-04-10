BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Cedar Fair LP:
* Cedar Fair announces offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes
* Cedar Fair LP - intends to commence a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Cedar Fair LP says intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021
* Cedar Fair LP -finalized arrangements to refinance existing credit facilities with new credit facilities, consisting of $750 million 7-year term loan facility
* Cedar Fair LP - new senior secured credit facilities also consists of a $275 million five-year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022