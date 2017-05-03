版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Cedar Fair says qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $1.16

May 3 Cedar Fair LP

* Cedar Fair reports 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 revenue $48 million versus I/B/E/S view $53.6 million

* Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $1.16

* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐