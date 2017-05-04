BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13

May 4 Cedar Realty Trust Inc
* Cedar Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.14
* Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a
range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income
attributable to common shareholders
* Cedar Realty Trust sees 2017 range of $0.52 to $0.54 per
diluted share for nareit-defined FFO, range of $0.53 to $0.55
per diluted share for operating FFO
