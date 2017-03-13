BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces executive changes and appointment of interim CEO

March 13 Ceiba Energy Services Inc
* Ceiba Energy Services announces executive changes and
appointment of new interim ceo
* Richard Lane, interim CEO and chief operating officer and
Ian Simister, president are no longer with co
* Appointment of current board member Ronald Sifton as
interim CEO of company, effective immediately
* On Sept 9, 2016 co initiated process to identify, examine,
consider range of strategic alternatives available to company
* Review remains ongoing while co considers certain
potential strategic initiatives in view of recent increasing
industry activity
