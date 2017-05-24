版本:
中国
2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00

May 23 Ceiba Energy Services Inc

* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Says in Q1 2017, Ceiba recorded revenue of $2.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to Q1 2016

* Ceiba Energy Services Inc - Q1 loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
