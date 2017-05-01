BRIEF-Cel-Sci announces $1.51 million registered direct offering

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Cel-sci Corp
* Cel-Sci announces $1.51 million registered direct offering
* Cel-Sci - entered definitive agreement with one institutional investor for offering of shares of stock with proceeds of about $1.51 million in direct offering
* Cel-Sci corp- intends to use net proceeds from offering for phase 3 clinical study and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt