BRIEF-Cel-Sci announces $1.51 million registered direct offering

May 1 Cel-sci Corp

* Cel-Sci announces $1.51 million registered direct offering

* Cel-Sci - entered definitive agreement with one institutional investor for offering of shares of stock with proceeds of about $1.51 million in direct offering

* Cel-Sci corp- intends to use net proceeds from offering for phase 3 clinical study and general corporate purposes