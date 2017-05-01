版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日

BRIEF-Cel-Sci announces $1.51 million registered direct offering

May 1 Cel-sci Corp

* Cel-Sci announces $1.51 million registered direct offering

* Cel-Sci - entered definitive agreement with one institutional investor for offering of shares of stock with proceeds of about $1.51 million in direct offering

* Cel-Sci corp- intends to use net proceeds from offering for phase 3 clinical study and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
