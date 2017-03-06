BRIEF-Cel-Sci gives update on partial clinical hold on phase 3 head and neck cancer study with multikine

March 6 Cel-sci Corp

* Cel-Sci gives update on partial clinical hold on phase 3 head and neck cancer study with multikine

* Cel-Sci - pursuant to partial clinical hold, patients currently receiving study treatments can continue to receive treatment at discretion of physicians

* Cel-Sci - patients already enrolled in multikine drug study will continue to be followed

* Cel-Sci-To provide updated investigator's brochure, procedures for compliance with requirements under 21 cfr 312 subpart d to address partial clinical hold

* Cel-Sci - to provide to FDA list of major protocol deviations, which cel-sci believes will "affect study results"

* Cel-Sci - to provide FDA a plan to identify major protocol deviations across all patients enrolled in phase 3 protocol for multikine drug