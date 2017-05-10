版本:
BRIEF-Cel-Sci Q2 loss per share $0.05

May 10 Cel-Sci Corp:

* Cel-Sci Corporation reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
