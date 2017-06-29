FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-CEL-SCI receives letter from U.S. FDA
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 晚上9点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-CEL-SCI receives letter from U.S. FDA

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - CEL-SCI Corp:

* Says on June 28, received a letter from U.S. FDA in response to most recent June 2 submission - SEC filing

* CEL-SCI Corp - in letter, FDA requested that three additional changes be made to multikine investigator brochure that co submitted to FDA on June 2

* Says FDA provided instructions directing CEL-SCI on what specific changes should be

* CEL-SCI Corp says intends to swiftly make requested changes to ib and submit its response to FDA as soon as possible after July 4 holiday

* Letter is regarding clinical hold imposed on co's phase 3 head and neck cancer study with multikine investigational new drug

* Says FDA did not raise any other hold issues in the recent letter

* Says was also told by FDA that effect of hold is not a termination of study

* CEL-SCI Corp - CEL-SCI may not enroll new patients and may not resume multikine dosing in any previously enrolled patient in the phase 3 study

* CEL-SCI may not initiate any new studies under the multikine investigational new drug Source text: (bit.ly/2sm4Ajl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below