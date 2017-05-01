版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Celadon Group enters into fourth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

May 1 Celadon Group Inc

* Celadon Group Inc says entered into a fourth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Celadon Group Inc says amendment reduced maximum amount of outstanding indebtedness under credit agreement to $200 million Source: (bit.ly/2pz5c0b) Further company coverage:
