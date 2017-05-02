BRIEF-Celadon Group says Eric Meek has resigned as COO

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Celadon Group Inc
* promoted Jonathan Russell to role of president and chief operating officer of Celadon Group
* preliminary financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017, are expected to include an operating loss of approximately $10.0 million
* audit committee reviewing certain transactions involving revenue equipment held for sale reported in statements for fy 2016
* audit committee reviewing transactions involving revenue equipment held for sale reported in for quarters ended sept. 30 2016 and dec 31, 2016
* Reviewing multiple other alternatives to address its short and long-term liquidity needs
* Eric Meek has resigned as president and chief operating officer to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.