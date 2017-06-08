BRIEF-Celanese announces construction update to polyacetal facility of IBN Sina Joint Venture

June 8 Celanese Corp

* Celanese announces construction update to polyacetal facility of IBN Sina Joint Venture

* Celanese Corp - ‍has confirmed that facility is in testing phase in preparation for commercial production expected in q3 of 2017​

* Celanese Corp says construction of polyacetal facility is part of an extension of ibn sina joint venture, which will run through year 2032

* Celanese - ‍upon successful startup of polyacetal facility, economic interest in ibn sina will increase from 25 percent to a total of 32.5 percent​

* Celanese Corp -subsidiaries of celanese and duke energy each currently hold a 25 percent interest in venture, with remaining 50 percent held by sabic.