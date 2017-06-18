BRIEF-Celanese, Blackstone to form joint venture in Acetate Tow

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 18 Celanese Corp :
* Celanese and Blackstone to form joint venture in Acetate Tow
* Proposed joint venture to combine Celanese's cellulose derivatives and Blackstone's Rhodia Acetow businesses.
* Celanese and Blackstone will own 70 pct and 30 pct of the JV, respectively
* JV to distribute $1.6 billion in cash to Celanese at close
* Deal to be earnings per share neutral for Celanese in the first year and accretive thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.