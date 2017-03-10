版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Celanese CEO Mark Rohr's FY 2016 total compensation $9.26 mln

March 10 Celanese Corp

* CEO Mark Rohr's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.26 million versus $9.33 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2m7N8ai) Further company coverage:
