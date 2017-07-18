FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celanese Corp announces $1.5 bln share repurchase authorization
2017年7月18日 / 凌晨12点10分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Celanese Corp announces $1.5 bln share repurchase authorization

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp

* Celanese Corporation announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization

* New share repurchase authorization represents approximately 11 percent of company's shares outstanding

* Timing of buybacks will be partially based on closing of recently announced proposed tow joint venture with Blackstone

* Has deployed $300 million in the first half of 2017 and is on pace to meet $500 million share buyback commitment for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

