BRIEF-Celanese Corp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Celanese Corp:
* Celanese corporation reports first quarter earnings; reaffirms 2017 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celanese Corp qtrly net sales $1,471 million versus $1,404 million
* Celanese Corp - company is on pace to meet its $500 million share buyback commitment for 2017
* "we anticipate challenges in 2017"
* To "deliver growth in adjusted earnings per share of 8-11 percent" for 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.25, revenue view $5.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to use net proceeds for working capital, expanding partnering activities, advancing clinical program for metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results