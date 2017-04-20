BRIEF-Celestica Q1 EPS $0.16

April 20 Celestica Inc
* Celestica announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $1.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion
* Celestica inc sees non-ifrs adjusted earnings per share to
be in range of $0.29 to $0.35 for quarter ending june 30, 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.53
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
