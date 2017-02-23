版本:
BRIEF-Celgene announces retirement of president and COO Jacqualyn Fouse

Feb 23 Celgene Corp

* Celgene announces retirement of president and Chief Operating Officer, Jacqualyn Fouse, Ph.D. And promotion of Scott Smith to president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
