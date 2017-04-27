BRIEF-Celgene Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.16

April 27 Celgene Corp
* Celgene reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial
results
* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $2.96 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* Celgene corp - raising 2017 eps guidance
* Celgene corp - positive phase ii stepstone data with
ozanimod in crohn's disease; phase iii trial initiation planned
by year-end
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $3.04
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celgene corp - revlimid sales for q1 increased 20 percent
to $1,884 million
* Celgene corp - sees fy gaap diluted eps $5.95 to $6.29
* Celgene corp - abraxane sales for q1 were $236 million, a
5 percent increase year-over-year
* Celgene corp - sees fy adjusted diluted eps $7.15 to $7.30
* Celgene corp - sees fy adjusted operating margin
approximately 57.0%
* Celgene corp sees 2017 gaap operating margin approximately
46.0 percent
* Celgene corp - fy total revenue guidance unchanged
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.22, revenue view $13.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
