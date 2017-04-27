版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Celgene Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.16

April 27 Celgene Corp

* Celgene reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $2.96 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.16

* Celgene corp - raising 2017 eps guidance

* Celgene corp - positive phase ii stepstone data with ozanimod in crohn's disease; phase iii trial initiation planned by year-end

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celgene corp - revlimid sales for q1 increased 20 percent to $1,884 million

* Celgene corp - sees fy gaap diluted eps $5.95 to $6.29

* Celgene corp - abraxane sales for q1 were $236 million, a 5 percent increase year-over-year

* Celgene corp - sees fy adjusted diluted eps $7.15 to $7.30

* Celgene corp - sees fy adjusted operating margin approximately 57.0%

* Celgene corp sees 2017 gaap operating margin approximately 46.0 percent

* Celgene corp - fy total revenue guidance unchanged

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.22, revenue view $13.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐