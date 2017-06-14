版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Celgene International Sàrl announces results from phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220

June 14 Celgene International Sàrl:

* Announced results from phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220, co's investigational, oral immunomodulatory compound

* Most common adverse events in trial were nausea, diarrhea and maculopapular rash

* No opportunistic infections or other systemic infections were reported in any CC-220 dose groups in trial

* Serious adverse events were reported in two patients in two highest CC-220 doses combined and in two patients in placebo group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
