BRIEF-Celgene reports positive results from Phase III sunbeam trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis

Feb 17 Celgene Corp
* Celgene announces positive results from Phase III sunbeam
trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple
sclerosis
* Celgene Corp - safety and tolerability consistent with
phase ii studies
* Celgene Corp - study met its primary endpoint in reducing
annualized relapse rate (arr) and measured secondary endpoints,
compared to interferon (ifn) β-1a (avonex(reg))
* Says study met its primary endpoint
* Celgene corp - confirmatory Phase III radiance trial data
expected in q2 of 2017
