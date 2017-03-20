版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel announces MOC approval for network sharing with Xfone

March 20 Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* Cellcom Israel announces MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with Xfone

* Agreement was approved by Ministry Of Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
