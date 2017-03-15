版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 16:44 BJT

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Q4 basic shr $0.03

March 15 Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue fell 5.9 percent to ils 984 million

* basic earnings per share for q4 of 2016 totaled nis 0.12 ($0.03)

* at end of 2016 company had approximately 2.801 million cellular subscribers, a decrease of about 34,000 subscribers net

* monthly cellular average revenue per user ("arpu") for 2016 totaled nis 63.3 ($16.5) compared to nis 65.0 ($16.9) in 201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐