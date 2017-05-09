版本:
BRIEF-Celldex reports Q1 loss per share $0.28

May 9 Celldex Therapeutics Inc

* Celldex reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $1.5 million versus $1.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $923,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
