公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Celldex Therapeutics promotes Sam Martin as CFO

June 16 Celldex Therapeutics Inc-

* Celldex Therapeutics announces additions to the board of directors and senior management team

* Celldex Therapeutics Inc - Sam Martin has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1, 2017

* Celldex Therapeutics Inc - Martin will assume responsibilities of Avery Catlin, who is retiring on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
